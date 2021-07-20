Advertisement

Report: Rodgers rejected Packers’ bid to make him highest paid player

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers wanted not only to make longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but the highest-paid player overall, according to a new report.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rodgers rejected a two-year extension sometime this off-season. The deal would have had the future Hall-of-Famer playing his home games at Lambeau Field for the next five seasons.

Schefter did not say how much the Packers were offering. For reference though, last July, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes inked a 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth more than a half-billion dollars. He restructured his contract this March, however, in a bid to free up salary cap space, so they Chiefs could work on improving this off-season.

Although he didn’t have the specifics over the dollars, Schefter argued that the fact Rodgers turned down the Packers extension offers “proof it’s not about the money.”

Reports indicate that Rodgers is unhappy with his current situation in Green Bay and is looking to be traded.

He has missed the team’s mini-camps already this year and there remains questions about whether he will show up when training camp begins next week. If Rodgers does not show up, he will be fined $50,000 for every day he is absent. Those fines are not forgivable by the team, according to NFL rules.

While playing in The Match charity golf event on Tuesday in Montana, Rodgers was asked by announcer Brian Anderson if he will be in uniform when the Packers open the season September 12th in New Orleans. His response--”I don’t know.”

