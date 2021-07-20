Advertisement

Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game on road

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Phoenix Suns say they aren’t feeling sorry for themselves after squandering a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and moving within one game of elimination.

They realize they’re still two wins away from capturing the first league title in franchise history.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams says the Suns are showing the same spirit that helped them get this far in their first playoff appearance since 2010.

The Suns have lost three straight to the Milwaukee Bucks, who host Tuesday’s Game 6 with an opportunity to close out the Finals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

Latest News

Home of surfing in Wisconsin excited for sport to make its Olympic debut
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance
11-year-old Bowen Ketarkus poses for a picture with his friends and teammates
11-year-old swimming sensation competes on the national stage
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE OF PHOTO TO TUESDAY, JULY 6, INSTEAD OF MONDAY, JULY 5 - Thousands of...
Milwaukee Bucks to expand Game 6 Watch Party