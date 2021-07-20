UW medical school chosen for national LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison’s medical school was chosen Tuesday as the first site nationally to host a LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program.

The American Medical Association Foundation chose the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health for the inaugural site, the goal of which is to change the health equity landscape for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. Elizabeth Petty, senior associate dean for academic affairs at the medical school, explained the $750,000 in funding over the course of four years will help create the training program for primary care physicians who are early in their career.

“This funding provides a very exciting and critically important opportunity to integrate primary care and public health in highly innovative ways that will significantly accelerate needed change to optimize the health of LGBTQ+ and gender expansive individuals,” said Dr. Petty.

The medical school continued, saying the first fellow to be recruited into the program will start their training next July. Fellows will take part in research, training, mentoring and more under the umbrella of LGBTQ health care.

“We envision a future where LGBTQ+ and gender diverse patient populations experience optimal health and feel accepted and supported by health care providers who are well-versed in both general and unique medical needs of LGBTQ+ patients,” Petty said.

The AMA Foundation chose UW for the award for its multidisciplinary network of institutional and community leaders who are experts in LGBTQ+ health.

