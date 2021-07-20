Advertisement

UW medical school chosen for national LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program

UW School of Medicine and Public Health named as inaugural site for national LGBTQ+ health care...
UW School of Medicine and Public Health named as inaugural site for national LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program(UW Health Communications)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison’s medical school was chosen Tuesday as the first site nationally to host a LGBTQ+ health care fellowship program.

The American Medical Association Foundation chose the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health for the inaugural site, the goal of which is to change the health equity landscape for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. Elizabeth Petty, senior associate dean for academic affairs at the medical school, explained the $750,000 in funding over the course of four years will help create the training program for primary care physicians who are early in their career.

“This funding provides a very exciting and critically important opportunity to integrate primary care and public health in highly innovative ways that will significantly accelerate needed change to optimize the health of LGBTQ+ and gender expansive individuals,” said Dr. Petty.

The medical school continued, saying the first fellow to be recruited into the program will start their training next July. Fellows will take part in research, training, mentoring and more under the umbrella of LGBTQ health care.

“We envision a future where LGBTQ+ and gender diverse patient populations experience optimal health and feel accepted and supported by health care providers who are well-versed in both general and unique medical needs of LGBTQ+ patients,” Petty said.

The AMA Foundation chose UW for the award for its multidisciplinary network of institutional and community leaders who are experts in LGBTQ+ health.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Phoebe Bacon
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics
It took some waltzing around in TIGHT quarters, but finally, a spot where we can see faces!
How to navigate the Deer District for Game 6 of the NBA Finals
MPD: Two 20-year-old men accused of pepper spraying man
Door Creek Orchard manager Liz Griffith shows her minimal supply of Honeycrisp apples
Honeycrisp crisis? Orchards across Wisconsin may see a less than fruitful crop this season