Verona English teacher named National Teacher of the Year

Kabby Hong poses for a picture with his mother.(Kabby Hong)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that Kabby Hong, an English teacher at Verona Area High School, has been chosen as Wisconsin’s representative for the National Teacher of the Year Program.

Hong has more than 20 years of experience in the field of education, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction. Earlier this year, Hong was among five teachers who were named 2022 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year.

“Kabby is an exemplary teacher who finds ways to make a difference in the lives of his students,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said. “As a Korean-Americans immigrant, Kabby worked diligently to learn and understand English as a child. I have no doubt that his own learning experiences as an English-learner provided him that unique window into the subject he now excels in teaching. He is incredibly deserving of this high honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job representing Wisconsin on a national stage.”

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction, Hong is a National Board Certified teacher who has presented for The New York Times and has received awards from both Stanford and University of Chicago for his teaching abilities.

Hong will receive $6,000 from the Herb Kohl Foundation and will take part in various professional learning opportunities by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

