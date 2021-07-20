Warmer and More Humid Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located almost directly overhead will dominate the weather around here for today. Sunny skies and warm temperatures are anticipated. An isolated shower is possible later this afternoon or early this evening as a cold front makes its way in from the north. Highs today are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s with light wind and increasing levels of humidity. Cooler air will fill in behind the cold front for Wednesday, but only for a day. Even warmer conditions are expected by the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will be quite high by the end of the week as well. The best chance of rain this week will be on Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower late. High 88. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of an evening shower. Low: 62. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Chance of a shower late. High: 86.

