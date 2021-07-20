Advertisement

Warmer and More Humid Today

Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located almost directly overhead will dominate the weather around here for today. Sunny skies and warm temperatures are anticipated. An isolated shower is possible later this afternoon or early this evening as a cold front makes its way in from the north. Highs today are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s with light wind and increasing levels of humidity. Cooler air will fill in behind the cold front for Wednesday, but only for a day. Even warmer conditions are expected by the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will be quite high by the end of the week as well. The best chance of rain this week will be on Saturday.

Warm and humid conditions are expected for most of the rest of the week. The best chance of...
Warm and humid conditions are expected for most of the rest of the week. The best chance of rain this week will be on Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower late. High 88. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of an evening shower. Low: 62. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Chance of a shower late. High: 86.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

Latest News

Next Big Weather Maker - Backdoor cold front Tuesday
Tracking more heat, humidity and a few rain showers and storms
Next Big Weather Maker - Backdoor cold front Tuesday
Tracking more heat, humidity and a few rain showers and storms
Warm temperatures are expected through the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s most...
A Warm Week Ahead
Spotty showers and storms dot this week's forecast.
This Week | Sunny with Spotty Rain