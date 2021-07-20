Advertisement

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race

FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a...
FILE - in this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash. File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has joined the crowded Democratic field for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The 34-year-old Barnes is vying to become the first Black U.S. senator in Wisconsin history.

He is giving up a chance to run for a second term in 2022 as Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate. Instead, Barnes on Tuesday became the seventh Democrat to enter the race, with an eighth expected to get in soon.

Barnes was launching his campaign with an event in his hometown of Milwaukee. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

