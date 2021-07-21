59-year-old woman killed in Juneau Co. ATV crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old Necedah woman died late Tuesday night after losing control of her ATV crashed in Juneau Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding alone around 9:50 a.m. in the Town of Necedah at the time of the wreck. Investigators determined she lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of St. Mary’s Way and Trinity Way.

She was pronounced at the scene. Authorities have not released her name, pending the notification of her family.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated no other vehicles were involved.

The Sheriff’s Office, county coroner’s office, and Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources have joined Necedah Police and Fire with the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.