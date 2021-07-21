Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP.
He was an easy choice after collecting 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 105-98 Game 6 victory over Phoenix that clinched the championship for the Bucks.
He did all that while dealing with a hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.
He has also won two regular-season MVP awards and he is just 26 years old.
GIANNIS FANS WATCH IN GREECE
In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s old neighborhood in Athens, Greece, local fans watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals at a small cafe.
It’s where Antetokounmpo, as a teenager, used to stop for a snack before basketball practice.
The cafe owner remembers him as a “simple, humble, and polite” young man and says he hasn’t changed with stardom, which now includes an NBA title and series MVP award.
