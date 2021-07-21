Advertisement

Breese Stevens Field to host Bodega

(Forward Madison FC)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field is continuing its 4th season of its Bodega community events.

The event will be held on Friday, July 23 from 4-8pm at Breese Stevens Field and is free to the public.

The Bodega will feature local crafts, clothes, artwork, candles, and woodwork sold by local vendors. Food trucks will also present selling local cuisine as well as beer, wine, and seltzers.

Attractions such as a rock climbing wall, lawn games, and a local ice cream truck will be onsite as well.

