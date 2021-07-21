Advertisement

Bucks championship parade expected Thursday

Fans cheer as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Fans cheer as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We don’t know where or what time exactly - but we at least have a good idea what day you’ll need to take off work so you can cheer on the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks as they celebrate their championship in the streets of their home city.

Shortly after the Bucks knocked off the Phoenix Suns, 105-98, to claim their first NBA crown since 1971, team President Peter Feigin told fellow NBC-affiliate TMJ4, in Milwaukee, that the championship parade will be held Thursday.

He did not reveal when or where the parade would begin, not did he indicate what route it would take through the Cream City. Of course, he probably had more important, raising-the-Larry-Brown-trophy things on his mind at that time.

Fans do not have to wait an extra to get their championship gear, though. The team is already selling merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop and locker room t-shirts and New Era championship caps are available for pre-order.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Fireworks explode over fiserv forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game...
SLIDESHOW: This is what a Bucks’ championship looks like
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy,...
Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP
Fans begin to gather at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night ahead of NBA Finals Game 6.
Wisconsin fans celebrate as Bucks win NBA Finals against Suns
Fans hold signs before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee...
Royals top Brewers 5-2; early start for fans to watch Bucks