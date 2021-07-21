Bucks championship parade expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We don’t know where or what time exactly - but we at least have a good idea what day you’ll need to take off work so you can cheer on the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks as they celebrate their championship in the streets of their home city.

Shortly after the Bucks knocked off the Phoenix Suns, 105-98, to claim their first NBA crown since 1971, team President Peter Feigin told fellow NBC-affiliate TMJ4, in Milwaukee, that the championship parade will be held Thursday.

He did not reveal when or where the parade would begin, not did he indicate what route it would take through the Cream City. Of course, he probably had more important, raising-the-Larry-Brown-trophy things on his mind at that time.

Fans do not have to wait an extra to get their championship gear, though. The team is already selling merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop and locker room t-shirts and New Era championship caps are available for pre-order.

