Bucks face Suns in historic NBA Finals Game 6

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 18,000 fans will pack into Fiserv Forum Tuesday night in what will be the first game the Bucks play for the NBA Championship title since 1971.

Bucks fans Dan Dent and James Phillips was among the fans in the Deer District who wen to cheer on the team.

”This is a once in a lifetime event, obviously it’s been 50 years since the Bucks have been here. I want to be a part of history,” said Dent.

“Make it happen. Make the people proud baby. Milwaukee! Milwaukee! Bucks in 6!”

The Bucks lead the NBA Finals Series 3-2 Tuesday night.

Milwaukee’s Deer District looked different for Game 6 of the Finals than in the past. The main stage moved to a vacant lot right across the street from Fiserv Forum, as 65,000 Bucks fans got ready to party and cheer on the Bucks.

Fans traveled as far as Texas for Tuesday night’s game, with some fans even arriving early Tuesday morning.

Gov. Tony Evers and his wife Kathy cheered on the Bucks on Twitter, saying “Bucks in six!”

Looking forward to watching our Milwaukee @Bucks tonight! More than four decades in the making, all Kathy and I have left to say is... pic.twitter.com/DDQ7TjDAl0 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 20, 2021

