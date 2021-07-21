Advertisement

Bucks start selling official championship gear

The Bucks Pro Shop will open early and close late all week.
The Milwaukee Bucks begin selling championship merchandise after winning their first NBA crown since 1971 on Tuesday, July 21, 2021.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They did it! The Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA championship in 50 years and second overall Tuesday night - and now fans can celebrate with their own championship gear.

The Bucks Pro Shop is stocked up on championship apparel - and they plan to open early and stay late every day for the rest of the week to give fans plenty of time to shop. According to the team, the Pro Shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day through this Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. next week.

Fans who plan on hitting up the store early may want to come back later too. The Pro Shop noted that new championship items will be added daily.

Fans can also preorder the Bucks’ official Nike locker room T-shirt and New Era hat by going to shop.bucks.com along with all of their other Bucks championship merchandise.

