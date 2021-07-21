Dave Chappelle interacts with Bucks fans after NBA Championship win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man had quite the interaction with comedian Dave Chappelle Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship win.

Ronnie Dhaliwal of Cedarburg captured a video of Chappelle on his way out of the game.

“Dave I told you, Bucks in Six!” said a fan.

“I know, the whole city has been telling me!” replied Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle was one of many celebrities at the game Tuesday night, including Chance the Rapper and Kendall Jenner, according to TMJ4.

The Bucks’ victory parade will take place We now have a time and place for fans to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks as they celebrate their championship in the streets of their home city.

A parade will be held Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The parade will proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street. It will then head down E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.

