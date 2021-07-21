Advertisement

Dave Chappelle interacts with Bucks fans after NBA Championship win

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man had quite the interaction with comedian Dave Chappelle Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship win.

Ronnie Dhaliwal of Cedarburg captured a video of Chappelle on his way out of the game.

“Dave I told you, Bucks in Six!” said a fan.

“I know, the whole city has been telling me!” replied Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle was one of many celebrities at the game Tuesday night, including Chance the Rapper and Kendall Jenner, according to TMJ4.

The Bucks’ victory parade will take place We now have a time and place for fans to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks as they celebrate their championship in the streets of their home city.

A parade will be held Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The parade will proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street. It will then head down E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Construction on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg causes backups
Fish Hatchery construction project nears completion
UW-Platteville designated as Mid-America OSHA education training site
UW-Platteville designated as Mid-America OSHA education training site
The Milwaukee Bucks begin selling championship merchandise after winning their first NBA crown...
Bucks start selling official championship gear
Wisconsin fans work to get hands on NBA championship gear
Wisconsin fans work to get hands on NBA championship gear
Fish Hatchery road construction near completion
Fish Hatchery road construction near completion