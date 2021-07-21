DOJ: New Mexico man attempted to persuade Wisconsin minor to have sex with him

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old New Mexico man was charged Tuesday with allegedly using social media to try to entice a minor to have sex with him, officials say.

Matthew D. Engelhardt is accused of using Facebook Messenger from April 18 2019 to June 30, 2021 to persuade a minor to have sex with him, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated.

The indictment also accuses Engelhardt of traveling using interstate commerce on June 23 in order to have illicit sexual conduct with another person.

Authorities arrested him in Janesville on June 30 and charged him with using the social media app to entice a minor. He is currently being held at the Dane County Jail, the DOJ adds.

Engelhardt is charged with using a means of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to have sex with him and traveling using interstate commerce to have illicit sexual conduct with another person, according to the DOJ.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted on the first charge, and a maximum of 30 years on the second charge.

The state DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Janesville Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations were all involved in the investigation.

