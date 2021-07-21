Fish Hatchery construction project nears completion

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - No roadblocks ahead. City officials say the Fish Hatchery Road construction project is on-schedule.

The multi-million dollar project will soon mean smoother rides for drivers in Fitchburg. After completing the portion of the project near the Beltline, efforts are now focused towards McKee road.

Fish Hatchery and McKee are two of the major corridors that parallel the Beltline and Verona Road. William Balke, Fitchburg’s Director of Public Works says Fish Hatchery is just as busy as Madison’s Washington Avenue and that these upgrades are crucial.

The project has been in the works for more than a year and the price tag is around $30 million. The cost is mostly being split between Dane County, the City of Madison, and the City of Fitchburg.

The project is repairing bumpy pavement but also has other benefits to the community. Balke says when it is complete, there will be an extended bike path along the westside of the road, a new pedestrian bridge, and new traffic signals for smoother vehicle flow.

“We wanted it to be a transformational project as well for redevelopment. We took this opportunity to really invest in the community and the road itself,” said Balke.

Most area businesses say there has been no impact to customer traffic, but the construction has made commutes to and from work more difficult.

“There’s been quite a few cases of people running late just because it’s so unpredictable when traffic is down to one lane,” said Wyatt Miller, Bar Manager at Great Dane Pub in Fitchburg. As a longtime resident of the area, Miller says he’s looking forward to the project completion date.

Balke says the project is in phase three of four and is expected to be finished by the fall.

In the meantime, drivers should stay alert for backups and planned detours.

The next road closure is at Cahill Main at Fish Hatchery. It will be closed Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, August 7. Commuters should use High Ridge or Caddis for access to local businesses.

For more on the project, including closures click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.