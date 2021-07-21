Heat & humidity make a comeback; Watching for scattered rain/storms Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds mixed with haze on Wednesday afternoon - far above south-central Wisconsin. The cloud cover helped keep temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The sunshine continues into the weekend, but a more unstable atmosphere means increasing rain chances for the first part of the weekend.

Clouds will remain over south-central for Wednesday and evening with a few breaks overnight. Lows fall back into the lower 60s. Thursday features a partly sunny sky with highs increasing into the mid 80s. More heat & moisture will link up with a passing upper-level disturbance. A few scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning into the afternoon.

Highs near 90°F on Friday with filtered sunshine. An isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon.

Saturday features another opportunity for scattered showers and storms ahead of a frontal boundary. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warm stretch holds into early next week. Highs will ride either side of 90°F through next Wednesday.

