Heat & humidity make a comeback; Watching for scattered rain/storms Thursday

An unsettled weather pattern brings back the 90s and the humidity this weekend. Showers and isolated storms are possible this weekend.
Highs climb into the 80s on Thursday afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible.
Highs climb into the 80s on Thursday afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds mixed with haze on Wednesday afternoon - far above south-central Wisconsin. The cloud cover helped keep temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The sunshine continues into the weekend, but a more unstable atmosphere means increasing rain chances for the first part of the weekend.

Clouds will remain over south-central for Wednesday and evening with a few breaks overnight. Lows fall back into the lower 60s. Thursday features a partly sunny sky with highs increasing into the mid 80s. More heat & moisture will link up with a passing upper-level disturbance. A few scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning into the afternoon.

Highs near 90°F on Friday with filtered sunshine. An isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon.

Saturday features another opportunity for scattered showers and storms ahead of a frontal boundary. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warm stretch holds into early next week. Highs will ride either side of 90°F through next Wednesday.

