Keller, Royals complete season sweep of Brewers with 6-3 win

Milwaukee Brewers's Rowdy Tellez drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers's Rowdy Tellez drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and the Kansas City Royals completed a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 win.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.

The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

The Brewers lead the NL Central and the Royals are last in the AL Central, yet Kansas City won all four meetings this year.

