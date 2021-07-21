Madison resident’s vehicle stolen, later recovered with stolen items inside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison resident’s car was stolen Tuesday morning and was reportedly speeding in the area.

A resident reported his gray VW Jetta stolen around 6:30 a.m. from the 600 block of South Mills, the Madison Police Department’s report notes.

The victim told police he had seen his car the night before, but it was gone when he came out to go to work. He said it was likely unlocked and an extra key was also in the door compartment.

An MPD officer stated they heard a report of a gray VW Jetta speeding in the area and went to the area of the traffic complaint. A person who met the description of the driver was also seen, but police see they fled on foot.

The officer was able to find the car, with stolen property inside, and later was able to give the car back to its owner.

A witness told Madison PD officers that they had seen 13-15 year old children in the area right before the officer found the stolen vehicle.

