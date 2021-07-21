Advertisement

Madison resident’s vehicle stolen, later recovered with stolen items inside

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison resident’s car was stolen Tuesday morning and was reportedly speeding in the area.

A resident reported his gray VW Jetta stolen around 6:30 a.m. from the 600 block of South Mills, the Madison Police Department’s report notes.

The victim told police he had seen his car the night before, but it was gone when he came out to go to work. He said it was likely unlocked and an extra key was also in the door compartment.

An MPD officer stated they heard a report of a gray VW Jetta speeding in the area and went to the area of the traffic complaint. A person who met the description of the driver was also seen, but police see they fled on foot.

The officer was able to find the car, with stolen property inside, and later was able to give the car back to its owner.

A witness told Madison PD officers that they had seen 13-15 year old children in the area right before the officer found the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

City of Madison "CARES" program
City of Madison to pilot 911 response related to mental health
Phoebe Bacon
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics
Photo: GoFundMe page
Lawsuit filed in the 1st of 3 killings by Wisconsin officer
Clergy sex abuse report: Survivor stories
Survivors of clergy abuse encouraged to come forward as DOJ investigation continues