Madison vendors sell Bucks Championship merchandise

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - With a new NBA Champion in town, Bucks fans are clamoring to get their hands on some celebratory merchandise.

Name of the Game manager Lisa Schoeneberg had a busy Wednesday morning. She spent hours unboxing a fresh shipment of Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship gear to hang in the store.

“It’s just amazing,” said Schoeneberg. “Everybody is working as fast as they can and as hard as they can to get it out.”

The Name of the Game store in Monona started selling four different types of NBA Champions t-shirts and is expecting to receive more merchandise later this week.

“Anything we can get our hands on, we’re going to get,” said Schoeneberg. “You make people happy and that’s fun.”

At University Bookstore, Vice President Kevin Phelps recommends customers place a pre-order.

“There’s definitely supply-chain issues right now and getting product is tough,” said Phelps. “But we’re getting it as quickly as we can.”

He says placing an order online is a way to ensure you get your item in the style and size you prefer.

“Everyone wants the championship gear,” said Phelps. “T-Shirts and hats are what everybody wants.”

Local business owners say shopping small for NBA swag can make a big difference.

“We always try to promote shop local,” said Phelps. “The money stays here, the employees are here. We think that’s a pretty big deal.”

Schoeneberg says her store’s employees have a passion to connect with fellow fans.

“I think we really feel the emotion in a smaller shop,” she said. “We did it. The city of Milwaukee deserves this and the state of Wisconsin deserves this too.”

Follow the links below for information on where to buy NBA Milwaukee Bucks Championship merchandise locally.

