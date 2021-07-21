Madison’s Huntington’s Disease walk/run will take place in-person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year the Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will be hosting the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run in- person.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug 15 at 10 a.m. at McKee Farms Park and will be a hybrid event that will include a virtual component.

All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

“Many families, large and small travel to McKee Farms for a morning of walking our beautiful 2K course or racing the professionally timed 5K,” says Event Coordinator Shana Verstegen, “We provide music, lunch, a large silent auction, and with a splash pad and several playgrounds within walking distance the whole family will have a blast!”

Further information can be found by contacting Shana Verstegen at atshana@shanaverstegen.com or calling 608-698-8171.

Participants can register online at HDSA’s Madison chapter’s webpage.

