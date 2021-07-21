Man stabbed in Madison’s Reindahl Park encampment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed in his neck Tuesday night at the homeless encampment in Reindahl Park, authorities say.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers arrived at the park around 9:45 p.m. and found a 42-year-old man with a cut to his neck.

The department’s preliminary investigation found that both people involved in the incident knew each other, saying there is no danger to the public.

Officials took the victim to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

MPD is still investigating and asked anyone with information on the case to call them at 255-2345. Those who want to stay anonymous can send their tip to 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

