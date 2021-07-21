NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - NBA Finals champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A.
WISN reporter Stephanie Sutton was there when the Milwaukee Bucks superstar pulled up to Chick-fil-A to pick up his order. No. 34 had his NBA Finals MVP trophy on his lap.
“I was hungry,” Giannis told Sutton.
Giannis teased his visit to Chick-fil-A during an Instagram Live.
“I haven’t slept at all. I haven’t slept for even one minute,” said a beaming Giannis.
Chick-fil-A in Pewaukee offered the NBA Champ free food for life.
