Advertisement

NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - NBA Finals champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

WISN reporter Stephanie Sutton was there when the Milwaukee Bucks superstar pulled up to Chick-fil-A to pick up his order. No. 34 had his NBA Finals MVP trophy on his lap.

“I was hungry,” Giannis told Sutton.

Giannis teased his visit to Chick-fil-A during an Instagram Live.

“I haven’t slept at all. I haven’t slept for even one minute,” said a beaming Giannis.

Chick-fil-A in Pewaukee offered the NBA Champ free food for life.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Fireworks explode over fiserv forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game...
SLIDESHOW: This is what a Bucks’ championship looks like
Fans cheer as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Bucks championship parade expected Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy,...
Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP
Fans begin to gather at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night ahead of NBA Finals Game 6.
Wisconsin fans celebrate as Bucks win NBA Finals against Suns