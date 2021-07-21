Advertisement

Royals top Brewers 5-2; early start for fans to watch Bucks

Fans hold signs before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee...
Fans hold signs before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field.

The ballpark is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.

Mike Minor allowed one earned run in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Hunter Strickland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Fans begin to gather at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night ahead of NBA Finals Game 6.
Bucks face Suns in historic NBA Finals Game 6
Credit: Landon Woods
Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing to fly over Fiserv Forum for Game 6
Kelsey Card
Olympics Track and Field
Jrue Holiday
Olympics Basketball