Wis. seven-day rolling average COVID-19 cases hits over 200 for 1st time in two months

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200 for the first time in almost two months.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the rolling average hit 221 Wednesday. The last time that number met the 200-mark was on May 30.

Three hundred and fifty-nine COVID-19 cases were confirmed by health officials Wednesday, making the total ever found in the state 615,732.

Three people have died from COVID-19 Wednesday, meaning 7,390 total deaths have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are ‘uncommon’ in Dane Co.

Public Health Madison & Dane County stated Wednesday that breakthrough COVID-19 cases, meaning those who are infected with the virus after getting vaccinated, is “uncommon.”

In Dane County, PHMDC said seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of every 10,000 people vaccinated. This means over 99% of Dane Co. residents have not gotten the virus after getting immunized.

Other groups to note:

  • Over 51% of Wisconsin residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 49% have completed their vaccination series.
  • Around 11,696 vaccines have been administered to residents so far this week in the state.
  • Dane County is 0.3% away from reaching seven in 10 of its residents with at least one shot.

