Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the...
Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.(KLTV Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street. TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting from the scene when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a 22-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries. One person was in custody and other suspects were being sought.

