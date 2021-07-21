Silver alert issued for missing woman in Winnebago Co.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 84-year-old woman who was last seen early Tuesday night at a Winnebago Co. home.

Georgia Mae Pinkerton was last seen around 8 p.m. at a home on Sanders Street, in Oshkosh, the police dept. reported. A family member in the home told investigators that upon waking up Wednesday morning, it was discovered that Pinkerton was gone, as was her blue 2018 Kia Soul.

The family member noted that Pinkerton had not driven in over three years. She had reportedly made comments in the past few weeks about returning to her home in the Clark Co. area.

Pinkerton has a medical condition that requires medication, authorities note. She is described as standing 5′1″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink, plain t-shirt, black Capri pants with a white stripe down the side, a white two-button cardigan sweater, slippers, and her classes.

Georgia Pinkerton was last seen driving a blue Kia Soul similar to the one pictured. (Oshkosh Police Dept.)

