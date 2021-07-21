Advertisement

Silver alert issued for missing woman in Winnebago Co.

Georgia Pinkerton
Georgia Pinkerton(Oshkosh Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 84-year-old woman who was last seen early Tuesday night at a Winnebago Co. home.

Georgia Mae Pinkerton was last seen around 8 p.m. at a home on Sanders Street, in Oshkosh, the police dept. reported. A family member in the home told investigators that upon waking up Wednesday morning, it was discovered that Pinkerton was gone, as was her blue 2018 Kia Soul.

The family member noted that Pinkerton had not driven in over three years. She had reportedly made comments in the past few weeks about returning to her home in the Clark Co. area.

Pinkerton has a medical condition that requires medication, authorities note. She is described as standing 5′1″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink, plain t-shirt, black Capri pants with a white stripe down the side, a white two-button cardigan sweater, slippers, and her classes.

Georgia Pinkerton was last seen driving a blue Kia Soul similar to the one pictured.
Georgia Pinkerton was last seen driving a blue Kia Soul similar to the one pictured.(Oshkosh Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

59-year-old woman killed in Juneau Co. ATV crash
Fireworks explode over fiserv forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game...
SLIDESHOW: This is what a Bucks’ championship looks like
Fireworks explode over fiserv forum after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game...
Bucks championship
Brief break in the heat and humidity Wednesday