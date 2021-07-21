Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: This is what a Bucks’ championship looks like

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks fans filled the streets Tuesday night as they - and the team - celebrated the city’s first NBA championship in 50 years. Here’s a quick look of some of the celebrations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 50 years.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo. It was a dominant performance in just his first appearance in the finals. He was named MVP of the series.

