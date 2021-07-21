Walmart to hold free wellness day to empower customers to prioritize health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walmart announced Wednesday it will be holding a free wellness day this week to invite customers to take control of their health.

The free events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will allow visitors to receive the following services:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with a Walmart pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

“We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” says Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies.”

Customers can find a free event near them and further information on Walmart’s wellness webpage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.