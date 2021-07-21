Advertisement

Walmart to hold free wellness day to empower customers to prioritize health

Walmart Logo (Source: Facebook)
Walmart Logo (Source: Facebook)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walmart announced Wednesday it will be holding a free wellness day this week to invite customers to take control of their health.

The free events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will allow visitors to receive the following services:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
  • Educational health resources and consultations with a Walmart pharmacy team
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more
  • No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

“We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” says Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies.”

Customers can find a free event near them and further information on Walmart’s wellness webpage.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Construction on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg causes backups
Fish Hatchery construction project nears completion
UW-Platteville designated as Mid-America OSHA education training site
UW-Platteville designated as Mid-America OSHA education training site
The Milwaukee Bucks begin selling championship merchandise after winning their first NBA crown...
Bucks start selling official championship gear
Wisconsin fans work to get hands on NBA championship gear
Wisconsin fans work to get hands on NBA championship gear
Fish Hatchery road construction near completion
Fish Hatchery road construction near completion