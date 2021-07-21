Yahara WINS prevents nearly 62,000 pounds of phosphorus from entering local waters in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Yahara Watershed Improvement Network along with local partners teamed up to remove 61,823 lbs of phosphorus from entering local water bodies in 2020.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to reduce algae blooms and other water quality issues caused by excessive phosphorus in waterways.

“Yahara WINS is an innovative approach to keeping phosphorus on the land and out of our waterways,” says Yahara WINS president Martye Griffin. “We are still early in this 20-year project, but these early wins show that we are on the right track to making a difference in the quality of our local waters.”

Through Yahara WINS as well as other projects such as the Suck the Muck project and conservation land aquisition, Dane County reported a phosporus reduction of over 20,000 lbs.

The program’s fourth full year of implementation exceeded it’s reduction goal, making 2020 the highest annual phosphorus reduction to date.

