The 90s are Back this Weekend - along with some showers & storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heat, humidity, showers, and storms are the hallmarks of a typical July weekend in southern Wisconsin. And forecast models show all of those are headed our way this weekend.

An upper-level ridge remains firmly in place over the West. Meantime, a fast corridor of warmer air was surging across the Northern Plains & western Wisconsin. This area has been the focus of some scattered showers this Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for a few of these showers to make their way into the NBC15 viewing area tonight. Lows fall back into the upper 60s - near 70°F.

Heat & humidity build for Friday. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s - near 90°F. Most locations stay dry until late in the overnight hours/early Saturday morning. A cold front will make its way across the Upper Midwest during this time frame. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. They will be weakening as they make their way into Wisconsin. It’s a good idea to have the umbrella handy for any Saturday plans.

The cold front may still be over southern Wisconsin late Saturday - focusing redevelopment of showers and storms in the afternoon heat. At this point, severe weather is possible, but it’s a very conditional threat. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of southern and southeastern Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather for Saturday. At this point, NBC15 is not calling a First Alert Day due to low confidence of severe weather. This may change as new data comes in tonight.

Hot & humid conditions persist for Sunday as highs again climb into the lower 90s. Southern Wisconsin stays dry on Monday, but a few rounds of rain are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week.

