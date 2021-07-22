Advertisement

Attempted homicide investigation launched after gunfire in Sun Prairie

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. launched an attempted homicide investigation after a confrontation Thursday morning led to gunfire.

According to the police report, Nicholas Thompson was arrested on a single count of first degree attempted homicide and has been booked into the Dane Co. jail.

The report indicates the incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Element Park Apartments, in the 200 block of Park Circle.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the dispute and were arguing before the 31-year-old Thompson allegedly fired his weapon. He is accused of firing one shot, which neither hit the intended victim nor damaged any nearby property.

They added that the gunfire appears to be targeted and that this was not a random incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Man arrested in alleged Fitchburg hit-and-run involving 7-year-old girl
Madison-connected rowers to participate in tomorrow’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain low in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
MAP: Locations of interest in the Halderson case
As temperatures soar, Sauk Co. opens cooling centers