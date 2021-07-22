Attempted homicide investigation launched after gunfire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. launched an attempted homicide investigation after a confrontation Thursday morning led to gunfire.

According to the police report, Nicholas Thompson was arrested on a single count of first degree attempted homicide and has been booked into the Dane Co. jail.

The report indicates the incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Element Park Apartments, in the 200 block of Park Circle.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the dispute and were arguing before the 31-year-old Thompson allegedly fired his weapon. He is accused of firing one shot, which neither hit the intended victim nor damaged any nearby property.

They added that the gunfire appears to be targeted and that this was not a random incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.