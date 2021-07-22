Advertisement

Beloit woman killed in Rock Co. crash

One woman is dead, after she crashed her car into a tree in LaPrairie Township on Wednesday,...
One woman is dead, after she crashed her car into a tree in LaPrairie Township on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -One woman is dead, after she crashed her car into a tree in LaPrairie Township on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was driving a GMC Acadia southbound on South County Highway J around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver then went into a ditch, hitting a mail box before driving through a corn field, yard and across a drive way.

She eventually hit a tree at 5432 South County Highway J, according to police.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who was the only one in the car, died from her injuries at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to authorities.

The name of the woman will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

All lanes back open after semitruck catches on fire on US 51 near Beloit
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the...
Title rewards Antetokounmpo’s decision to commit to Bucks
Climbing rises to new heights in Olympic debut
Climbing rises to new heights in Olympic debut
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wis. seven-day rolling average COVID-19 cases hits over 200 for 1st time in two months