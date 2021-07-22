Breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain low in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials say breakthrough cases make up fewer than 2% of the COVID-19 cases confirmed since January.

In a news conference Thursday, DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard shared that of the 145,759 COVID-19 cases reported since January among not fully vaccinated people, 2,390 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among fully vaccinated people during the same period.

Dr. Westergaard notes 1.6% of cases were considered breakthroughs, with more than 98% of cases since January occurring in those who are not vaccinated. He urged the public to get vaccinated against the virus, saying it is the greatest tool Wisconsinites have to fight the coronavirus.

“There’s no vaccine that’s ever been 100%, but when we’re talking about a virus that left unchecked will essentially infect every human on the planet, having a tool that can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% will save millions of lives, this is one of the most powerful public health interventions that we have at our disposal right now,” said Dr. Westergaard. “It’s foolish of us to not use it, to the greatest extent possible.”

He also said that many of the breakthrough cases are being found in those who are being tested without symptoms and the risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 after being vaccinated is lowered after being immunized.

Other data points to note:

DHS confirmed 342 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the seven-day average hitting 242.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Thursday.

Nearly 49% of residents complete COVID-19 vaccine series

According to DHS, 48.9% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 51.3% have received at least their first shot.

So far this week, 18,767 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites.

