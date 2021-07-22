Advertisement

CLEARED: Crash on US 12 West Bound closes left lane

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are now open.

A crash on US 12 West Bound has resulted in 1 lane closure.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a report was received at 8:45 p.m. of a crash on US 12 West Bound on the off ramp to Monona Dr.

They estimate the closure will last 1 hour.

The Monona Police Department and EMS as well as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are currently responding to the scene.

