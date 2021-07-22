CLEARED: Crash on US 12 West Bound closes left lane
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are now open.
A crash on US 12 West Bound has resulted in 1 lane closure.
According to Dane County Dispatch, a report was received at 8:45 p.m. of a crash on US 12 West Bound on the off ramp to Monona Dr.
They estimate the closure will last 1 hour.
The Monona Police Department and EMS as well as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are currently responding to the scene.
