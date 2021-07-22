Advertisement

Grant applications open for Dane Co. groups working to address systemic racial inequalities

This is the second round of funding Congress approved, and bankers predict it will dry up in...
This is the second round of funding Congress approved, and bankers predict it will dry up in days.(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations can start to apply for grants Thursday from groups who work to address racial inequities in the community.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant were opening up for applicants, which was approved by him and the County Board of Supervisors.

The grants will be given to groups based on how they will use the funding in health, education, employment and criminal justice. Each group can apply for up to $15,000, while partnerships between two or more groups can receive up to $50,000.

“My top priority as County Executive is to work with our entire community to ensure that every single resident has access to opportunity,” said Parisi. “Together, we can address these shared challenges and better ensure opportunity for all.”

Applicants can go online to access the application. The applications must be turned into the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Fair will close earlier and those under 18 will need an adult with them to...
Dane County Fair admissions, hours changed after Friday night disturbances
I-39 South is closed beyond WIS 33 because of a crash.
Poynette man killed in crash on I-39 near Portage
Chandler Halderson
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Search teams focus on new areas of Wisconsin River for Parker Kruse

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks...
Gov. Evers declares “Bucks in Six” Day ahead of parade
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
WI biologists offer tips to prevent spread of mystery bird illness
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Milwaukee man accused of 5th OWI citation in Jefferson Co.
Gov. Tony Evers got his COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin are ‘sitting duck’ for COVID-19