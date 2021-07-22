Grant applications open for Dane Co. groups working to address systemic racial inequalities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations can start to apply for grants Thursday from groups who work to address racial inequities in the community.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant were opening up for applicants, which was approved by him and the County Board of Supervisors.

The grants will be given to groups based on how they will use the funding in health, education, employment and criminal justice. Each group can apply for up to $15,000, while partnerships between two or more groups can receive up to $50,000.

“My top priority as County Executive is to work with our entire community to ensure that every single resident has access to opportunity,” said Parisi. “Together, we can address these shared challenges and better ensure opportunity for all.”

Applicants can go online to access the application. The applications must be turned into the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.