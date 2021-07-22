Madison-connected rowers to participate in tomorrow’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tomorrow begins the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rowing events and there are multiple athletes connected to Wisconsin who will be participating.

Starting at 6 p.m. rowing begins with the men’s and women’s four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages from the Sea Forest Waterway.

Wisconsin connected athletes participating in the events are:

Megan Kalmoe of UW-Madison, originally from St. Croix Falls, is a

Megan Kalmoe of UW-Madison, originally from St. Croix Falls, is a three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016). She received gold in quadruple skills in the 2015 World Championships.

Twitter: @megankalmoe

Instagram: @megankalmoe



Jessica Thoennes of Madison won the silver in the women’s eight at the 2017 World Rowing Under-23 Championships. She also earned the Academic All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Alie Rusher of West Bend attended Stanford for undergrad. Rusher

Alie Rusher of West Bend attended Stanford for undergrad. Rusher finished fourth in the varsity eight at the 2018 NCAA Women's Rowing Championships and finished second in the varsity eight in 2017.

Instagram: @alierusher



Maddie Wanamaker of UW-Madison started rowing in 2013 as a walk-on at

Maddie Wanamaker of UW-Madison started rowing in 2013 as a walk-on at UW-Madison, where she led the team to a pair of top 10 NCAA finishes in 2016 and 2017. Wanamaker also finished sixth in the four at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Twitter: @wanamaker_m

Instagram: @mad_wana

