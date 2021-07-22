Man arrested in alleged Fitchburg hit-and-run involving 7-year-old girl

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in Fitchburg that injured a 7-year-old girl while she was riding her bike.

The Fitchburg Police Department arrested Alexander Hernandez Gutierrez and took him to the Dane County Jail for an alleged probation violation.

Hernandez Gutierrez will also be booked on the charges of hit & run causing injury and citations for operating after revocation, operating without insurance and failure to notify police of an accident, the police department wrote.

A detective with Fitchburg PD reports that they found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in a parking lot on Monday, just over a mile from the incident.

The 7-year-old girl has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police added.

The police department’s final message to the public was to be aware of their responsibilities if they are involved in a crash. State law requires drivers to stop at as close as possible to the crash scene after being involved in one.

