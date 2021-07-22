Man sentenced to life without parole in Oshkosh shootings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A Monticello man convicted in shootings that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed his girlfriend’s father has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury in May convicted Joshua Aide of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of James Gruettner.

Aide was also found guilty of two counts of attempted homicide in the shootings of Rebecca Borkowski, his girlfriend at the time, and another man.

Authorities say the August 2020 incident in Oshkosh snowballed after Aide became upset that someone was going to be working on a vehicle that he and Borkowski owned.

Winnebago County Judge Scott Woldt said he believed if Aide got out of prison he would seek retribution. The judge bristled at a comment by Aide about hope for the future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.