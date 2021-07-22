Masks required indoors for all MMSD students, staff this school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will be required for all Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff this upcoming school year while in buildings and buses, the district announced Thursday.

MMSD shared its COVID-19 safety plan for the upcoming school year with families Thursday, saying it was created with help from local and state health officials, as well as being in-line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said that the community has made progress over the past year, but now is “not a time for complacency.”

“We must continue to be diligent in following the guidance of health experts and practicing safety protocols in order to provide safe, healthy in-person learning environments,” said Jenkins.

Some highlights of the plan include the mask requirement for indoor spaces, but masks will not be required during outdoor activities, while eating or drinking. Individuals will also be asked to keep at least 3 feet of distance from themselves and others when possible and should follow proper hygiene practices such as handwashing and monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.

MMSD added that the district buildings will be cleaned throughout the day.

Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones said the teachers union was in support of the plan.

“As a school community we have been successful in establishing the norms of following the science and implementing layered mitigation strategies to preserve maximum health and safety for everyone who enters an MMSD school,” said Jones. “Due to emerging variants, keeping in place a multi-layered mitigation strategy, developed in our collaborative effort, is what is best for our students and families.”

The district will continue to update families around its plan to have a full return for athletics and co-curricular activities.

