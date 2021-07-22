Milwaukee man accused of 5th OWI citation in Jefferson Co.

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Jefferson County early Thursday morning on his fifth alleged operating while intoxicated citation.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over Charles E. Moore’s vehicle around 1:05 a.m. on I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek for allegedly speeding.

According to the agency’s reports, witnesses called the authorities and stated that the vehicle had been driving recklessly through Waukesha County.

State Patrol stated the driver showed signs of impairment and he was arrested based on his sobriety tests. He was then accused of his fifth OWI offense.

