MPD: Suspect in reported residential burglary at large

The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a residential burglary that...
The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a residential burglary that happened early Thursday morning.(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a residential burglary that happened early Thursday morning.

MPD says around 2:20 a.m. they arrived at a residence in the 5500 block of Barton Road, after a woman there said she noticed her purse and other items that were inside had been taken.

She added some of her items were scattered outside on the lawn.

While police were on the scene, two separate homes in the 5300 block of Dorsett Drive which is just down the road, reported that a man was trying to break into their homes. He was not able to enter.

Police are still searching for a suspect at this time.

