NBA Finals up over last year, but post 4th-lowest average

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Television ratings for the NBA Finals and playoffs posted sizable increases over last year. But that was the only good news for the NBA as far as viewer numbers.

The six-game series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns averaged 9.91 million viewers, a 32% increase over last year’s series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, which also went six games. However, the average makes it the fourth-lowest since 1997.

Milwaukee’s 105-98 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday night attracted the most viewers in the series, averaging 12.52 million.

