Sauk County to provide cooling centers in response to extreme hot weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County will begin providing cooling centers to help handle the extreme hot weather expected in the future.

Starting July 23 cooling centers will be available to the public at locations in Baraboo and Reedsburg.

With temperatures projected to soar to 90 degrees, it is important to know the signs for heat exhaustion says a news release from Sauk County Emergency Management.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may also become clammy and moist or hot and dry.

Cooling centers will be available at the following locations:

Baraboo

Baraboo Public Library 230 4th Ave. Baraboo, WI 53913

Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Sauk County West Square Building Basement - 505 Broadway Baraboo, WI 53913

Monday through Friday: 8:00a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Reedsburg

Reedsburg Police Department – 200 S. Park St. Reedsburg, WI 53959

24 hours a day in the lobby

Reedsburg Public Library – 370 Vine St. Reedsburg, WI 53959

Monday- Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30AM–5PM

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

