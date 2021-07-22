Advertisement

Search teams seen on pond near Halderson home

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week after the couple didn't return home when they said they would(Chandler Halderson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office dive teams and a cadaver dog were spotted searching a pond near the home of Bart and Krista Halderson, as the search continues for the latter. The remains of Bart Halderson were located earlier this month and his son, Chandler, has been charged with homicide in his death.

In addition to the dive teams and dogs, one of the Sheriff’s Office’s drones is flying overhead, helping searchers examine the pond, she added.

A spokesperson told NBC15 that the cadaver dog has been taken out on the water, but as of 11 a.m. the divers have not gone into the pond. Nothing has been found so far.

The search is not the result of any specific tips, she explained, and searchers went there because of its proximity to the Halderson’s home. Investigators may drain the pond in order to get a better view of the shoreline.

#Breaking Going on this morning in the pond near the Halderson’s home in Windsor, per an eyewitness: Dane County...

Posted by John Stofflet on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office and Dane Co. Medical Examiner is still working to identify other remains that were found along the Wisconsin River, near the town of Roxbury.

Earlier this week, the Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and a Madison Police Dept. K-9 were combing through a Waste Management landfill, near Johnson Creek. That search is still ongoing. Since making that announcement, authorities have not said if anything was located there.

Krista Halderson
Krista Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The remains of Krista Halderson’s husband, Bart, were found on July 8, in rural Cottage Grove. Krista is still considered a missing person in the investigation.

The couple’s son, Chandler Halderson, has been arrested in connection with his father’s death and faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse and giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person.

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

In a court appearance last Thursday, court commissioner Brian Ausmus set the younger Halderson’s bail at $1 million. Prosecutors noted during the hearing that they expect to file more charges against him at a later date.

