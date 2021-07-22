SLIDESHOW: Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of fans have lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession Thursday that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars occasionally hoisting the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

🗣️ Giannis on the championship parade stage! 🏆



Watch live on NBA TV: https://t.co/YuGpAi3U4m pic.twitter.com/auUAyj1wnN — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2021

Police estimate 100,000 people jammed the Deer District, outside Fiserv Forum, on Tuesday night.

Just an hour away from the start of the championship parade and the Deer District is already loaded with fans! #BucksIn6 pic.twitter.com/Ygn6H4KWSH — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) July 22, 2021

