As temperatures soar, Sauk Co. opens cooling centers

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - With the mercury expected to top 90 degrees this weekend and into next week, Sauk Co. Public Health and Emergency Management has opened its cooling centers.

The agency notes the coming heat can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals and it urges people to be on the alert for signs of heat exhaustion. Anyone who starts exhibiting any of the symptoms (listed below) should take immediate steps to reduce their body temperature.

The cooling centers will open Friday and welcome guests during normal business hours. They will stay open until further notice.

Baraboo Baraboo Public Library 230 4th Ave. Baraboo, WI 53913 Hours: Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday Closed Sauk County West Square Building Basement - 505 Broadway Baraboo, WI 53913 Monday through Friday 8:00a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Reedsburg Reedsburg Police Department – 200 S. Park St. Reedsburg, WI 53959 24 hours a day in the lobby Reedsburg Public Library – 370 Vine St. Reedsburg, WI 53959 Hours: Monday- Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday 8:30AM–5PM Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunday Closed



Very warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. (wmtv weather)

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Fainting;

Rash;

Fatigue, and;

Nausea;

Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry.

The health agency warns the onset of heat stroke can be rapid and could progress to life-threating illness within minutes.

It also offered these recommendations for when temperatures exceed 90 degrees:

Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.

Spend the hottest part of the day in a cool, preferably air-conditioned place

Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.

Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90° (at which point fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness)

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.

Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.

Make sure animals have cover from the sun and have plenty of water available.

Do not leave people or pets in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.