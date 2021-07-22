Advertisement

Title rewards Antetokounmpo’s decision to commit to Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — This could have been the offseason in which Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the free-agent market and potentially joined forces with another superstar player to try winning multiple titles together.  Antetokounmpo will spend the summer celebrating a title instead. Leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in half century rewarded Antetokounmpo for his December decision to sign a supermax extension with them. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

