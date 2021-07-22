All lanes back open after semitruck catches on fire on US 51 near Beloit
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open after a semitruck caught on fire on US 51 near Beloit Wednesday night.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation alert indicates that the fire started around 9:50 p.m. on US 51 near Sunny Lane.
US 51 is shut down in both directions from Town Line Road to Sunny Lane, authorities say.
A sergeant with the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports that there were no injuries. The fire had been put out on the truck by 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The sergeant said the semi tractor vehicle is likely a total loss, but the trailer itself will likely be OK.
The lanes reopened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
