Turning Warmer and More Humid

High will be near 90 well into next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is approaching from the west today. As it moves in, we will experience warmer temperatures and rising humidity levels. Scattered clouds are expected today with an isolated shower or two developing out ahead of the front this afternoon. By later today, heat and humidity will overtake the southern part of the state. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s today. By tomorrow, highs will be near 90 degrees. Once the heat and humidity arrive, they will hang around through the weekend and well into next week. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Very warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week.
Very warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny. Turning warm and humid with a chance of a shower late. High 88. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 89.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 92.

