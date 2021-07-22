Advertisement

Unvaccinated in Wisconsin are ‘sitting duck’ for COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers got his COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extra-curricular activities,” said Evers. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption.”

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official on Thursday comes amid a growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for those as young as 12.

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after a close-contact with COVID-19, with Evers noting this means families would need need to worry about their vaccinated children missing school or after-school activities.

